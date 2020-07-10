Nigeria: Magistrate Orders Man to Sweep Court Premises for Stealing Food

9 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

A Life Camp Magistrates' Court in Abuja, on Thursday, ordered a 30-year-old labourer, Yusuf Muazu, to sweep the court premises for three hours for stealing a bowl of food and a cup of cold water.

The police charged Mr Muazu of no fixed address for criminal trespass and theft.

Mr Muazu pleaded guilty to the charges and begged the court for leniency.

"I plead for mercy, I want the court to forgive me. I was really hungry and I entered the woman's' kitchen and saw a pot of food and I fetched some and also a cup of water.

Magistrate Sharon Tanko, in her ruling, said, being hungry does not give the convict the right to commit such offence, thus would be punished for his crime.

"The court having found the convict guilty of the offence and him being remorseful and not waiting the time of the court in admitting to his crime, his hereby ordered to engage in three hours community service.

"You are hereby ordered to pick up all the dirt's and clean up the premises of Life Camp Magistrate Court for three hours under the supervision of the court registrar," Tanko said.

The magistrate further advised Mr Muazu to relocate to his home town at Kano or elsewhere where he can be meaningfully engaged to meet his daily needs.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Peter Ejike, FCT Command, told the court that one Chidibere Lewechi of Life Camp, Abuja, reported the matter at Life camp police station, on July 1.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant smartly entered into the complainant's compound and made his way into her kitchen without her consent.

He told the court that the defendant stole a bowl of food with meat from the complainant's pot with a cup of cold water.

Mr Ejike alleged that while the defendant was about to leave the kitchen with the stolen items, the younger brother to the complainant caught him and held him down with the help of neighbours.

He added that during police investigation, the defendant admitted to have committed the crime.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Sections 348 and 288 of the Penal Code Law.

NAN

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
In Zimbabwe, Tensions Rise Ahead of Planned Anti-Govt Protest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.