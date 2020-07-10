Nigeria: Buhari Has Approved Magu's Suspension - Minister

This Day
(file photo).
10 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Kunle Adebajo

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate suspension of Ibrahim Magu as acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This is contained in a statement issued by Umar Gwandu, the spokesperson to Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, on Friday.

The AGF said the suspension was in order to allow for unhindered inquiry by the Presidential Investigation Panel under the Tribunals of Inquiry Act and other relevant laws.

According to the statement, "President Muhammadu Buhari has also approved that the EFCC Director of Operations, Mohammed Umar, should take charge and oversee the activities of the Commission pending the conclusion of the ongoing investigation and further directives in that regard(s)."

Mr Magu is being probed by a presidential panel investigating alleged corruption and insubordination.

The allegations were levelled against him by Mr Malami.

He accused Mr Magu of insubordination and re-looting of recovered funds.

Mr Magu was suspended from office on Tuesday, and is still being detained while the panel investigating allegations against him still sits.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

More on This
Nigeria President Okays Suspension of Crimes Commission's Magu
Buhari Suspends Nigeria's Anti-Graft Boss Magu
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
In Zimbabwe, Tensions Rise Ahead of Planned Anti-Govt Protest
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.