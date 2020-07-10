Namibia: Pick n Pay Assault Suspect Granted Bail

10 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Okeri Ngutjinazo

Samuel Shikale (38) was granted bail of N$3 000 after he appeared in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court yesterday morning on a charge of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Shikale was arrested yesterday morning at his home in Cimbebasia, Windhoek, after he allegedly assaulted a Pick n Pay staff member on Sunday at the MegaCentre branch in Kleine Kuppe.

The employee, Hansletta Noarises (33), sustained injuries to her head and body and opened a case against her assailant on Monday.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the employee being assaulted by Shikale after allegedly failing to fill in a form correctly.

The case was postponed to 2 September for further investigations.

Shikale is expected to report to the Klein Windhoek Police Station every Monday between 08h00 and 17h00 and is not allowed to leave the district without the investigating officer's consent.

He is also not allowed to change his residential address, and if he does, he needs to provide the investigation officer seven days' notice.

Pick n Pay Namibia, a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group, has since banned Shikale and his wife from all its stores.

Human rights lawyer Norman Tjombe is representing Noarises.

Tjombe said they would be instituting civil action against Shikale and his wife.

Tjombe said Noarises is receiving medical treatment and underwent a CT scan because her head was banged against a wall and floor more than once.

He further said Noarises is experiencing severe headaches.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
In Zimbabwe, Tensions Rise Ahead of Planned Anti-Govt Protest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.