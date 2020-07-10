Namibia: Pick n Pay Assault Suspect Granted Bail

Samuel Shikale (38) was granted bail of N$3 000 after he appeared in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court yesterday morning on a charge of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Shikale was arrested yesterday morning at his home in Cimbebasia, Windhoek, after he allegedly assaulted a Pick n Pay staff member on Sunday at the MegaCentre branch in Kleine Kuppe.

The employee, Hansletta Noarises (33), sustained injuries to her head and body and opened a case against her assailant on Monday.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the employee being assaulted by Shikale after allegedly failing to fill in a form correctly.

The case was postponed to 2 September for further investigations.

Shikale is expected to report to the Klein Windhoek Police Station every Monday between 08h00 and 17h00 and is not allowed to leave the district without the investigating officer's consent.

He is also not allowed to change his residential address, and if he does, he needs to provide the investigation officer seven days' notice.

Pick n Pay Namibia, a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group, has since banned Shikale and his wife from all its stores.

Human rights lawyer Norman Tjombe is representing Noarises.

Tjombe said they would be instituting civil action against Shikale and his wife.

Tjombe said Noarises is receiving medical treatment and underwent a CT scan because her head was banged against a wall and floor more than once.

He further said Noarises is experiencing severe headaches.