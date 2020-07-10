Nigeria: COVID-19 - Nasarawa Attorney-General Tests Positive

10 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Nasarawa State Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Dogo Shammah, has said all members of the state executive will go on self-isolation, from Friday, to avoid COVID-19 infection.

Mr Shammah told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday, that the commissioners decided to self-isolate following the positive testing of the state Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Abdulkareem Kana, for the coronavirus.

The commissioner said the self-isolation was to begin immediately until when results of tests of samples taken from the commissioners are returned, to know their status.

He said the step was taken as a precaution because the attorney general had attended a State Executive Council (SEC) meeting, chaired by Gov. Abdullahi Sule on July 3.

Mr Shammah said the directive was from the governor, on the advice from the state Deputy Governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, who is also the Chairman of the state COVID-19 task force.

The commissioner called on residents of the state, not to panic but continue to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols such as wearing face masks, social distancing among others.

Mr Kana had also confirmed to NAN via a telephone conversation on Thursday that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

He said that he fell sick last weekend, with fatigue, catarrh and sore throat.

"Towards the end of very stressful days last week, I became slightly sick, with fatigue, catarrh and sore throat.

"Since I was not sure of what it was, doctors prescribed the standard malaria drugs - coartem and vitamin c tablets - which I took," the attorney general told NAN.

"As at Friday, July 3, I started feeling better but in order to be more careful, conscious of my type of work involving meeting with hundreds of people every day, I decided to invite the state COVID-19 test team that took my samples on July 4.

"As at Monday, July 6, I was already feeling a lot better, but the result of the test I took, days earlier, returned positive for COVID-19."

He said that he was currently on self-isolation and responding to treatment.

NAN reports that the state currently has over 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

NAN

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
In Zimbabwe, Tensions Rise Ahead of Planned Anti-Govt Protest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.