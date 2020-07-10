Zimbabwe: Energy Ministry in Tribalism Storm, Quizzed Over Delay in Ncube Appointment As Petrotrade CEO

Energy Ministry permanent secretary Gloria Magombo was Thursday asked to explain the delay in appointing a substantive Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for government controlled Petrotrade.

Energy Parliamentary Portfolio Committee member Elias Musakwa questioned why Godfrey Ncube who has been acting CEO for over four years is yet to be given the top post.

"There is talk in the streets why you are not promoting this guy to be permanent CEO is that he does not speak your language, how far true is that?" questioned the Bikita legislator.

Magombo told the committee Minister Fortune Chasi and the ministry were working to rectify the problem.

"It is unfortunate that my minister and I speak the same language, I am not sure the basis for that.

"I am not aware, I am hearing it for the first time," said Magombo.

"We are actually expediting that, it is an area of worry as well, I am are working on that and the minister is also working on that."