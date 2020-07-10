Zimbabwe: Statement On the Report of the Public Hearings On the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment Bill No. 2

10 July 2020
Kubatana.net (Harare)
document

The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) notes that most Zimbabweans during public hearings expressed the need to urgently align laws and full implementation of the Constitution rather than rush to amend it.

This is a confirmation that the amendments to the constitution is unnecessary and reaffirms our call to the Parliament of Zimbabwe to STOP the amendments and instead fully implement the constitution.

We further call on Parliament of Zimbabwe to take seriously the recommendations by the Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs which urged the Executive to prioritize the realignment of laws to the Constitution and its full implementation.

The people of Zimbabwe are clearly and emphatically against an imperial president, something which the proposed amendments seek to achieve. The views from the public is a confirmation that Zimbabweans are also saying NO to a one-party state where the ruling party has the sole discretion to determine the governance of the country.

We call upon all Zimbabweans and the progressive forces to defend the gains made through the 2013 Constitution and resist any amendments to the constitution.

Source: Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition

Read the original article on Kubatana.net.

