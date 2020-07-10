Zimbabwe: UBH Boss Bemoans Depleting Nursing Staff Due to COVID-19 Quarantine

10 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mbekezeli Ncube

United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) Acting Chief Executive Officer, Narcisius Dzvanga has bemoaned the depleting number of nursing staff at the hospital due to coronavirus induced absenteeism.

This comes after 18 nurses who had been attending a Covid-19 infected patient recently tested positive for the global pandemic and have been forced to go on quarantine.

Dzvanga, who is also Clinical Director, said the number of his staff members kept decreasing because of this tragic event.

"We find ourselves hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, this time affecting our members of staff which has been happening all these months," said Dzvanga.

He was addressing the media Thursday during the hand-over ceremony of two ventilators donated to the health facility by the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society.

He added: "This is the first time we have had such a large number of staff all testing positive at once and that impacts heavily on service delivery.

"The patient and every member of staff who was working in the ward at the time all had to go on quarantine and that means we have to scout for replacements from other wards."

Dzvanga said what was surprising was that the 18 nurses who tested positive were from Ellis Ward, a place where people who are traumatised as a result of road traffic accidents and other injuries are taken care of.

He also encouraged those visiting the hospital to wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

"All the members of staff, visitors and patients must wear maximum PEP requirements.

"We continue to train our staff so that they remain conscious of the hazards of the pandemic but we still have to find out how it happened that so many numbers came up from one ward," he said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
In Zimbabwe, Tensions Rise Ahead of Planned Anti-Govt Protest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.