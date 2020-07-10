Namibia: Workers Union Blames Katjavivi for LPM Remarks

10 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

Secretary-general of the National Union of Namibian Workers (NUNW) Job Muniaro expressed disappointment in the manner in which National Assembly speaker Peter Katjavivi is conducting parliament sessions.

Muniaro in a press statement issued on Thursday said Katjavivi is failing to enforce the rules and maintain order in the house.

Muniaro condemned the "unbecoming, undesirable behaviour and public defamatory" made against founding president Sam Nujoma by leaders of the Landless People's Movement (LPM).

LPM leaders Henny Seibeb and Bernadus Swartbooi called Nujoma a 'thug, liar and loser" during a parliament session recently.

"NUNW demands that the speaker of the National Assembly should firmly enforce the rules of the house by demanding unconditional withdrawal of unapologetic, and uncultured utterance by honourable Bernadus Swartbooi, failure which honourable Swartbooi should be excommunicated from the National Assembly," Muniaro said.

He added that the speaker of the National Assembly must ensure that the business of the house and conduct of members of parliament are done strictly in accordance with the rules of the house and the laws of the country.

Muniaro stressed that while members of parliament are wasting valuable time with personal fights, there are urgent and critical issues of national interest with which they ought to be addressed and provide laws that enabled the nation to prosper.

"NUNW would like to call upon all members of the National Assembly to concentrate on passing the laws to direct the government in its daily management of the affairs of the country and refrain from childish and irresponsible conduct which are counterproductive to national objectives," he said.

