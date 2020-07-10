Rwanda: COVID-19 - Mass Awareness and Testing for Police Officers

The Rwanda National Police (RNP) medical services in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) have started mass awareness and testing of Police officers for Covid-19 as part of the national efforts to prevent further spread and combat the pandemic in the country.

Police spokesperson, Commissioner of Police (CP) John Bosco Kabera said that as a law enforcement entity, especially in this period of the pandemic, Police officers are vulnerable, which requires them to have a high-level understanding on prevention practices.

"The awareness is all about safety and hygiene; the background of the virus and how it spreads, safer ways of wearing and removing facemask, safer practices in search and handling of Covid-19 suspects and patients, mixing and use of disinfectants, among others," Kabera said.

"Our day-to-day operations on roads, entry points, business centres and other public places where we are supervising and enforcing the government directives as well as conducting usual policing duties and in peacekeeping missions where some will be deployed to replace others; we need to be at the top of the game in all aspects."

Alphonsine Mukamunana in charge of Infection, Prevention and Control in the Ministry of Health, said that Rwanda National Police is playing a big part in the fight against Covid-19 and meeting a lot of people every day, which requires every Police officer to have enough knowledge on the virus, how it is spread and prevention or safety measures and practices.

"We are giving them enough knowledge on the origin of the virus, how it can be spread, signs on a positive person, safety practices but also the basic and full or extended PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) since Police officers support in search, tracing contacts and disinfecting suspected places," Mukamunana said.