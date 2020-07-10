Rwanda: COVID-19 - Mass Awareness and Testing for Police Officers

10 July 2020
The New Times (Kigali)

The Rwanda National Police (RNP) medical services in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) have started mass awareness and testing of Police officers for Covid-19 as part of the national efforts to prevent further spread and combat the pandemic in the country.

Police spokesperson, Commissioner of Police (CP) John Bosco Kabera said that as a law enforcement entity, especially in this period of the pandemic, Police officers are vulnerable, which requires them to have a high-level understanding on prevention practices.

"The awareness is all about safety and hygiene; the background of the virus and how it spreads, safer ways of wearing and removing facemask, safer practices in search and handling of Covid-19 suspects and patients, mixing and use of disinfectants, among others," Kabera said.

"Our day-to-day operations on roads, entry points, business centres and other public places where we are supervising and enforcing the government directives as well as conducting usual policing duties and in peacekeeping missions where some will be deployed to replace others; we need to be at the top of the game in all aspects."

Alphonsine Mukamunana in charge of Infection, Prevention and Control in the Ministry of Health, said that Rwanda National Police is playing a big part in the fight against Covid-19 and meeting a lot of people every day, which requires every Police officer to have enough knowledge on the virus, how it is spread and prevention or safety measures and practices.

"We are giving them enough knowledge on the origin of the virus, how it can be spread, signs on a positive person, safety practices but also the basic and full or extended PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) since Police officers support in search, tracing contacts and disinfecting suspected places," Mukamunana said.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet
In Zimbabwe, Tensions Rise Ahead of Planned Anti-Govt Protest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.