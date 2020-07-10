Kenya: Ex-World Marathon Record Holder Banned Over Doping

Former World Marathon record holder Wilson Kipsang has been handed a four-year ban for Anti-Doping rules violation.

The World Athletics Disciplinary Tribunal disclosed om Friday that it has banned the long-distance runner with effect from January 10, this year for whereabouts failures and tampering by providing false evidence and witness testimony.

Kipsang won bronze at the 2012 London Olympics Marathon.

He also won the London Marathon in 2012 and 2014 and Berlin Marathon in 2013, where he broke the world marathon in a new time of time of 2:03:23.