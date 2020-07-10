Zimbabwe: Bosso Forward Prince Dube Reveals COVID-19 Experience

10 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mbekezeli Ncube

Skillful Highlanders forward, Prince Dube has opened up he was getting used to the 'new normal' as it is highly likely that the 2020 Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League will kick start this season.

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League came to a halt when government in March suspended all public gatherings including sporting events as a way a stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Dube admitted the situation was tough for Zimbabwean professional footballer who depended on the sport to put food on the table.

"I think things are very hard, not only for me but for every player in Zimbabwean football.

"For me I am just trying to adjust and face the situation as it comes because I have experienced that in a football career, anything can happen," said Dube.

His glittering campaign last season earned him a second runner-up Soccer Star of the Year gong.

Dube scored 12 goals for Highlanders, helping the Bulawayo giants survive relegation in the second half of the season and to end the campaign on sixth position.

He also played a huge part in the Warriors' qualification for the 2021 CHAN tournament with his brace and hattrick in 3-1 wins over Lesotho and Mauritius respectively.

Dube also said the coronavirus did not stop him from working out and staying fit for whenever the season will start.

" I am just keeping myself busy by doing my own session to keep my body in shape and active," he said.

Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved.

