Zimbabwe: Govt Urged to Liberalise Fuel Sector to End Shortages

10 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

Acting Petrotrade chief executive officer Godfrey Ncube says the liberalisation of the fuel sector was the best way the country could deal with endless fuel shortages that have seen motorists queue for days for the precious liquid throughout the country.

Giving oral evidence before parliament's Energy and Power Development Committee Thursday, Ncube said the current situation could only be solved if suppliers and retailers could be allowed to buy and sell the product in US dollars.

"Let me just be clear here, I did not specifically say government should now let companies do what they want, buy fuel whichever way they can.

"All I said was that under these circumstances, the model that can also be adopted and can work is that the sector can be liberalised and companies allowed to look for their own fuel.

"Companies are in business and if they are told to look for their own fuel, they will look for that money."

Ncube warned his proposal could however result in hiking of prices of goods and services as usually happens when there are increases in prices.

He added: "However, prices will rise and that is not favourable for government and it will be difficult, government is still subsiding fuel.

"If the situation continues to deteriorate like this, it will be better that government adopts a liberalised system, liberalised in terms of procurement.

"... As far as procurement is concerned, you will realise that you would have liberalised the pricing of it."

Ncube told the Joel Gabuza chaired committee that the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's (RBZ) foreign exchange auction was failing to benefit fuel dealers who were being forced to charge prices that could mean most of them were running losses.

Zimbabwe has been facing intermittent fuel shortages since the scrapping of a multi-currency system by government in 2019.

The system had been sustained since 2009 when government officially dumped the national currency for a basket of foreign ones.

Not all suppliers are allowed to trade in US dollars while those granted licenses to do so can only sell at particular filling stations.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
In Zimbabwe, Tensions Rise Ahead of Planned Anti-Govt Protest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.