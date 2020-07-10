Namibia: Oshana Gets N$243,7m for Capital Projects

10 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Hileni Nembwaya

The government has allocated N$243,7 million to the Oshana Regional Council for its developmental budget for the 2020/2021 financial year.

These funds will be executed by various public sectors in the region hoping for greater developmental impact and sustainability - especially for the needy communities in the region.

Oshana regional governor Elia Irimari announced this yesterday during the regional developmental consultative session on fast-tracking the implementation of 2020/2021 financial year programmes and capital projects, sensitising the regional leadership for their support at Oshakati.

"As regional leadership, it is on us now to provide our undivided attention and support to the implementers to make sure all these funds are fully utilised to the benefit of our communities, and that no penny is returned to treasury come the end of the financial year.

"I have thought of how . . . we can facilitate the development of our communities . . . with little available resources," Irimari said.

He said it is through the regional leadership's constant hands-on support that development programmes and projects would be executed smoothly and on time.

"Accordingly, I have therefore planned and scheduled two consultation sessions, one of them is this one, which is aimed at sensitising you as the regional leadership to ensure the timely implementation of capital projects in the region. Your efforts in this endeavour will assist the government to stimulate economic activities in the region, and thereby support businesses to recover from the adverse impact of Covid-19.

"Boosting our economic activities can also strengthen businesses for them to pay tax so the government can continue developing our nation and rendering essential public services," Irimari said.

The next consultation meeting is scheduled for later this month, when the regional leadership and all public sector representatives will be expected to brief the leadership on how they have implemented the last financial year's developmental budget and how they will fast-track the implementation of the current financial year's budget.

