Sudan: SRCs Extends 61 Percent of Assistances Allocated for IDP and Refugees in Different Areas in Sudan

Khartoum — The Secretary General of the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS) , Dr. Afaf Ahmed Yaya said the major assignments of the society are disasters preparedness and the response by distribution of the assistances represented in food materials, the different health services and caring the displaced and the refugees.

The SRCS Secretary General said the society extends 61% of the total assistances allocated for the Internally Displaced People (IDP) and the refugees in different areas in Sudan, adding the SCRC sponsors a number of projects including the climate changes, illegal migration, Recovery program and the Reconstruction projects in Darfur.

Afaf said that the Red Crescent's contributions to humanitarian work and disaster prevention in the country are numerous, as it worked in Corona, with accumulated experience in volunteer management, mobilization, training, and quick response projects.

The SRCS official underlined that the society receives the necessary support from official and popular bodies because it plays a role for diplomacy and relationship with others and falls under the jurisdiction of the seven principles, describing the association as the great house for every citizen regardless of gender, color, tribe and race.