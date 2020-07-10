Namibia: Miller Beats Coetzee By a Split Second

Alex Miller warmed up for Sunday's National Mountain Bike Championships with a split-second victory over Drikus Coetzee in the third leg of the Food Lover's Market Individual Time Trial on Wednesday.

Miller completed the time trial in the Daan Viljoen hills in 29 minutes 24,02 seconds, to finish fractionally ahead of Coetzee who finished in 29:24,94.

The two riders finished well ahead of the rest of the field, with Kai Pritzen coming third in 31:11, Dieter Koen fourth in 31:36 and Konrad Marais fifth in 32:35.

With one race in the series remaining, Coetzee has now taken a commanding lead on 1 010 points, followed by Pritzen on 910, Marais (870), Marckernzy Eiseb (790), Brandon Plaatjies (730) and Miller (700).

Miller, however, has only competed in two of the three races to date and on Wednesday once again underlined his versatility when he won his second race of the series. It was all the more impressive given the fact that he only decided to participate on the spur of the moment.

Ï wasn't planning to ride and only decided to participate on Tuesday, because I'm actually preparing for this weekend's National Mountain Bike Championships. But I'm happy with my form and looking forward to the nationals," he said.

The victory will give Miller a boost ahead of Sunday's National MTB Championships where his long-running battle with Tristan de Lange for a place at next year's Olympic Games will come to a head.

So far in qualifying races for the Olympics, Miller leads De Lange with two victories to one, but the momentum swung De Lange's way last Saturday when he beat Miller by more than a minute at the second race of the Nedbank XC series. The winner of Sunday's national title will take a significant lead in the battle for the Olympic spot, although a fifth and final qualifying race still has to be determined.

National coach Hans du Toit said he expected a great race on Sunday.

Ït's so close between them now, I have no idea what's going to happen on Sunday. They are both in excellent shape and we can expect a great race," he said.

"We are so lucky to have two riders like this at the moment. It will be tough on the one who isn't selected for the Olympics, but they are both young riders who can still go far. They are also good friends and they rode back home together after last weekend's race, so I'm sure they will take it in the right spirit," he added.

Hugo Hahn, meanwhile, won the junior men's category at Wednesday's individual time trial in 30:50, followed by Bergran Jensen (31:30) and Jurgen van Wyk (36:55), while Ingram Cuff won the sub veteran men's category in 30:17, followed by Horst Neumann (34:26) and Pierre Lambert (36:38).

Hans du Toit won the veteran men's category in 33:16, with Cobus Smit second in 34:07 and Ruan Kotze third in 37:11, while Louis Peens won the master men's category in 35:43, followed by Nick du Plessis (36:51) and Sarel Boshoff (39:08).

Jean Marais won the grand master men's category; James du Preez won the MTB men's category; Daniel Hahn won the u16 boys category; Roger Suren the u14 boys, Nathan Chase the u12 boys and Micah Chase the u10 boys.

Michelle Vorster won the elite women's category in 34:49, followed by Michelle Doman (38:16) and Irene Steyn (38:33), while Monique du Plessis won the junior women's category in 42:15.

Nicola Fester won the sub veteran women's category; Anneke Steenkamp won the veteran women's category; Carolin Janik won the MTB women; Berrit Graf won the grand master women; Mandy Huysamen won the master women; Ada Kahl won the u16 girls, Delsia Janse van Vuuren the u14 girls, Rosemarie Thiel the u12 girls and Nicole Suren the u10 girls.

The complete results are available at raceday.events