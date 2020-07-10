Namibia: Three Arrested Over Alleged Diamond Possession

The Namibian Police have arrested three men after they were allegedly found in possession of six uncut diamonds in Windhoek's Eros area.

Police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi on Thursday said a covert police operation led to the arrest of the suspects.

Shikwambi said the arrested suspects were trying to sell the diamonds in their possession.

She added that police officers gathered information on the suspects and posed as buyers, which led to the arrest of three suspects, aged 45, 42 and 36.

The value of the diamonds is yet to be determined.

The diamonds have been confiscated and the vehicle used in the commission of the cime is impounded, Shikwambi said.

She also said one of the suspects works at the ministry of health and the vehicle used belongs to the ministry.

The police's investigation continues. The suspects are due to appear in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court on Friday.