Zimbabwe: RG Application Dismissed

Suspended Registrar-General Clemence Masango today lost his bid to have his bail conditions varied after the court noted that there were no changed circumstances from the day he was granted bail.

Harare regional magistrate Mr Trinos Utahwashe noted that Masango's application had no merits. Masango wanted to be allowed to travel to his farm to monitor operations saying agriculture was his only source of income after being suspended without pay and allowances.

Masango was recently suspended by the Public Service Commission (PSC) pending trial on two counts of criminal abuse of office as a public officer.

The charges arose after he allegedly instructed the Central Mechanical and Equipment Department (CMED) to buy a double cab and six single cab trucks without Cabinet approval, before using the vehicles at his farm.

He return to court on August 7 for routine remand.