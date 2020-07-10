Zimbabwe: Government to Review COVID-19 Lockdown Measures

10 July 2020
The Herald (Harare)

The government will soon review COVID-19 lockdown measures in the wake of the recent spike of infections, President Mnangagwa has said.

Speaking at the Ordinary Session of Politburo meeting at the party headquarters in Harare today, President Mnangagwa, who is the party's first secretary, said the recent rapid spike of infections requires another review of the Covid19 lockdown measures.

"Although there is a visible spike in the number of positive cases, largely due to returnees, we shall continue to strengthen our preventive measures as well as our testing and contact tracing capacity.

"I urge the party (Zanu PF) to continue to be in the forefront of raising the awareness levels in our communities of the dangers of this pandemic. The recent rapid spike of infections requires that we make another review of the lockdown of the Covid19 lockdown measures " said President Mnangagwa.

He said the strategies adopted to curb the spread of the pandemic have to date yielded positive results.

Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved.

