Namibia: First Local COVID-19 Death Registered

10 July 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Minister of Health Kalumbi Shangula on Friday announced that the country has registered its first COVID-19 related death.

Shangula announced that the victim is a 45-year old male from Walvis Bay who was otherwise known with schizophrenia, doing well on treatment and no recent episode of psychosis.

According to Shangula the victim presented to Walvis Bay State Hospital on 5 July with a

complaint of dizziness, difficulty in breathing and a cough of which earlier he was seen at

a health care facility on 2 July.

"On admission vital signs were suboptimal. Respiratory examination revealed bilateral lower and middle zones crepitations. The patient was admitted with a diagnosis of Pneumonia to rule out COVID-19 and was admitted to the Transition ward and received treatment and further investigations," he said.

The minister said on 6 July 2020, the patient's condition deteriorated and complained of respiratory ailment and showed signs of severe renal failure and sepsis of which on 8 July the patient's condition worsened.

"The patient became restless and hyperventilating and died on the same day. On the 10 July, the results indicated that the patient was Covid-19 positive. He therefore died as a result of Covid-19," he said.

Kalumbi has since called on the public to internalize the fact that COVID-19 is real. Currently Namibia has 642 active COVID-19 cases.

