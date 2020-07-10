Angola Hopes Strengthened Cooperation With Sao Tome and Principe

10 July 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan president, João Lourenço, on Thursday highlighted the need to broaden and deepen cooperation between Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe.

In a message addressed to his counterpart, Evaristo do Espírito Santo Carvalho, regarding the 45th anniversary of the National Independence of Sao Tome and Principe, the Angolan Head of State reaffirmed that both countries have a similar history and political trajectory, which serve as an element of proximity between the two peoples.

According to the Angolan statesman, a joint journey is necessary in order to achieve a broad framework of projects of common interest, aiming at the progress, development and welfare of citizens.

"On this date of great importance for your people, I join in expressing my gratitude for the successful efforts undertaken by the brave sons of this Nation, who from a very early age put all their commitment and tenacity towards the achievement of freedom and the construction of a stable, prosperous country with a solid and exemplary democracy," reads the letter.

Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe signed an Agreement for Reciprocal Protection of Investments in 1995, with a view to create favourable conditions to stimulate private initiatives and intensify economic cooperation between the two States.

As part of this partnership, some Angolan investments were made in São Tomé and Príncipe, including the purchase of the Rosema brewery in 1990, through an investment achieved, via an international public tender, by the Angolan businessman Melo Xavier.

The two countries, which cooperate in political, diplomatic and economic fields, are members of the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries (CPLP) and the African Portuguese-Speaking Countries (PALOP).

Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved.

