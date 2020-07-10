South Africa: Premier Makhura Tests COVID-19 Positive

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has confirmed he is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a brief statement issued on Friday, the Premier said he on Wednesday began experiencing mild symptoms.

"On Thursday, I decided to self-quarantine and test for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure. Today, Friday 10 July 2020, I received my test results confirming that I have tested positive for COVID-19," he said.

The Premier in the statement said he was in self-isolation, in line with the WHO protocols and will work from home over the next 14 days, while monitoring my health.

"Given the fact that I only have mild symptoms, I will continue to ensure that the Provincial Executive Council and Provincial Coronavirus Command Council respond adequately to weather the storm of the pandemic in order to save more lives," he said.

The MEC's will later today give a weekly update on COVID-19.

He said the province's primary focus in its response is to limit the number of infections and save more lives.

"We must double our efforts because Gauteng is once again the epicenter of COVID-19," he said.

Makhura in the statement has also appealed to Gauteng residents to continue playing their part in observing the golden rules of washing hands regularly, wearing a mask and practicing physical distancing.