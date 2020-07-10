South Africa: Employment and Labour Warns Farmers and Employers in Namakwa Area of Bogus Inspectors

10 July 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Department of Employment and Labour, Northern Cape's Calvinia Labour Centre has received complaints since Monday, 06 July 2020 from farmers in the area of Brandvlei, about suspicious individuals who have been attempting to access their farms posing as labour inspectors.

We would like to warn our farmers and employers around the Hantam local municipality to be on a look-out for these suspicious characters that act as inspectors and try to trick employers into allowing them access to their farms or workplaces. The Department of Employment and Labour would like to put it on record that currently all Inspections and Enforcement Services (Inspectors) are operating remotely and do not do active inspections across the province.

"Our inspectors are currently performing administrative inspections remotely since the national lockdown and responding to Impimpa hotline cases, as well as emergency Occupational Health Safety Act inspections when the need arises" concluded Ivan Vass (Provincial Chief Inspector).

The above-mentioned incidents have been reported to the South African Police Services (SAPS), Area Commissioner for investigation and as such, we urge all farmers and employers in the areas to report any suspected cases directly to the SAPS on 08600 10 111.

Employers are reminded that Departmental inspectors carry Identity cards, drive on clearly marked vehicles and make notifications for inspections before visiting any workplace or farm.

Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

