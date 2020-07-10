South Africa: COVID-19 Highlights the Need for Socioeconomic Rights for Those Who Need Them the Most

9 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukiswa Pikoli

Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood and veteran Irish activist Bernadette McAliskey interrogated the state of activism today, and how to use the moment we find ourselves in to carve a new way forward.

Stitching Silver Linings - The Role of Activism in Crisis Recovery from The Social Change Initiative on Vimeo.

Internationalism and multilateralism are key to effecting change and creating solidarity. A recent example is the global solidarity around the #BlackLivesMatter movement, which catalysed unified action towards dismantling symbols of black people's oppression.

Even more important was the mapping of the impact capitalism has in producing inherent socioeconomic inequality, which is fertile ground for the devastation of pandemics. These were the running themes in the discussion that brought activists Mark Heywood and Bernadette McAliskey together.

Ireland and South Africa have a shared history of struggling for liberation and civil rights. Both countries have learnt from and expressed solidarity with each other.

Bernadette McAliskey is a veteran of politics and civil activism, particularly women's and minority rights in Ireland, and from 1969 to 1974 served as a parliamentarian. She is now the executive director of the South Tyrone Empowerment Programme (STEP), a community advocacy project that includes...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

