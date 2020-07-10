South Africa: Dealesville Police Station Temporarily Closed for Decontamination

10 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

All communities being serviced by the Dealesville police station are advised that this police station is currently closed due to one of its members having tested positive for the Covid-19 Corona Virus.

The Community Service Centre will now be operating from the Victim Empowerment Centre situated next to the police station in School Street, Dealesville. The following number can be contacted for any emergencies: 082 466 8381. The known telephone lines at Dealesville police station Community Service Centre will temporarily not be accessible.

The building is currently undergoing decontamination and the community will be informed when the station will be operational again. The SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this temporary closure.

