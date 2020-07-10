South Africa: High Possibility of Load Shedding On Friday

10 July 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

With a constrained power system, Eskom may be forced to implement load shedding, it said on Friday.

"Five generation units were taken off the grid, significantly raising the possible need for load shedding. We urge the public to continue reducing electricity usage to help us avoid load shedding," said Eskom.

Should the need arise; Eskom said it could implement load shedding between 4pm and 10pm.

Two units at the Arnot power station, as well as a unit each at Kendal, Tutuka and Majuba were taken off the grid.

These removed more than 2600 MW of capacity from the system.

The delayed return to service of a generation unit at Duvha power station, has also added significant pressure to the generation system.

Eskom said any additional breakdowns will compromise its ability to supply power to the country.

This constrained supply situation is expected to persist throughout the weekend.

"We request the public to reduce electricity usage between 4pm and 10 pm in order to assist us in preventing the need for load shedding.

"Over the past two evenings the help of the public assisted us in avoiding the need for load shedding. With your help, Eskom can pull through without load shedding," said Eskom.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
In Zimbabwe, Tensions Rise Ahead of Planned Anti-Govt Protest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.