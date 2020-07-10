South Africa: Culture of Blood - Tragedy and Treason in the Killing Fields of KZN

10 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

Investigative journalist and author Greg Ardé has brought the trauma of ordinary people caught up in a lethal mix of political and criminal violence in KwaZulu-Natal out from the shadows of terrified silence.

Speaking to Sam Sole, managing partner of amaBhungane, Ardé said his just- published book, War Party - How the ANC's political killings are breaking South Africa (Tafelberg), had, at its heart, themes of murder and injustice.

It was not a book about political violence, he added, but about "factionalism aimed at enrichment". However, the core of the tragedy that has unfolded in KwaZulu-Natal, he said, was one of "heartbreak and indignity".

In a province awash with feral Inkabi, young assassins for hire, happy to freelance for anyone from politicians, taxi bosses, corrupt cops to angry ex-lovers. The collateral societal damage has been immeasurable.

Throw into the mix a private security industry more heavily armed than the SAPS and you have a rural political dystopia.

Ardé said he felt compelled to write the book "because I'm horrified by the increase in political killings. I have covered violence in KZN since 1993 and the way it has morphed from political massacres between party supporters to assassinations within the ANC...

