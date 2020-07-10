South Africa: Culture of Blood - Tragedy and Treason in the Killing Fields of KZN

analysis

Investigative journalist and author Greg Ardé has brought the trauma of ordinary people caught up in a lethal mix of political and criminal violence in KwaZulu-Natal out from the shadows of terrified silence.

Speaking to Sam Sole, managing partner of amaBhungane, Ardé said his just- published book, War Party - How the ANC's political killings are breaking South Africa (Tafelberg), had, at its heart, themes of murder and injustice.

It was not a book about political violence, he added, but about "factionalism aimed at enrichment". However, the core of the tragedy that has unfolded in KwaZulu-Natal, he said, was one of "heartbreak and indignity".

In a province awash with feral Inkabi, young assassins for hire, happy to freelance for anyone from politicians, taxi bosses, corrupt cops to angry ex-lovers. The collateral societal damage has been immeasurable.

Throw into the mix a private security industry more heavily armed than the SAPS and you have a rural political dystopia.

Ardé said he felt compelled to write the book "because I'm horrified by the increase in political killings. I have covered violence in KZN since 1993 and the way it has morphed from political massacres between party supporters to assassinations within the ANC...