Botswana: Gaborone's AfriForum Gamble - a Political Drama With Many More Twists and Turns to Come

9 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Kopo Mapila

The intriguing saga playing itself out in Gaborone and Pretoria over Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe's alleged conspiracy with former Botswana president, Ian Khama, has now sucked in advocate Gerrie Nel and AfriForum. It's shaping up to be a blockbuster.

Just over two weeks ago, I was seated at my home workstation when I scrolled through Twitter and saw the words "Botswana" and "AfriForum" entwined in the same 280 characters that one tweet allows. Out of curiosity, and with some bemusement, I clicked the accompanying link to a news article that read, "Botswana enlists AfriForum's services in fraud case involving Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe."

As it turns out, what is already a legal debacle with all the makings of a Netflix top 10 - a big budget ($10-billion); a star-studded cast (an ex-president, a foreign businesswoman, a mid-level spy codenamed "Butterfly") and a hefty dose of political intrigue (coup attempts, espionage and offshore cash) - has aired its second season. This time, taking a "right-wing" turn with the co-starring of a politically questionable organisation.

The plot: Billions and a Butterfly

Botswana's Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) has sought the services of Advocate Gerrie Nel who heads AfriForum's private prosecutions unit to assist in a multi-billion...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
In Zimbabwe, Tensions Rise Ahead of Planned Anti-Govt Protest
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.