Botswana: Gaborone's AfriForum Gamble - a Political Drama With Many More Twists and Turns to Come

The intriguing saga playing itself out in Gaborone and Pretoria over Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe's alleged conspiracy with former Botswana president, Ian Khama, has now sucked in advocate Gerrie Nel and AfriForum. It's shaping up to be a blockbuster.

Just over two weeks ago, I was seated at my home workstation when I scrolled through Twitter and saw the words "Botswana" and "AfriForum" entwined in the same 280 characters that one tweet allows. Out of curiosity, and with some bemusement, I clicked the accompanying link to a news article that read, "Botswana enlists AfriForum's services in fraud case involving Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe."

As it turns out, what is already a legal debacle with all the makings of a Netflix top 10 - a big budget ($10-billion); a star-studded cast (an ex-president, a foreign businesswoman, a mid-level spy codenamed "Butterfly") and a hefty dose of political intrigue (coup attempts, espionage and offshore cash) - has aired its second season. This time, taking a "right-wing" turn with the co-starring of a politically questionable organisation.

The plot: Billions and a Butterfly

Botswana's Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) has sought the services of Advocate Gerrie Nel who heads AfriForum's private prosecutions unit to assist in a multi-billion...