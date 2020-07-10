South Africa: ANC and Karoo Gemeenskap Party End DA Dominance in Karoo Municipalities

analysis

A coalition between the ANC and the Karoo Gemeenskap Party (KGP) gave them the edge to topple the DA in the Central Karoo district municipality on Thursday 9 July 2020.

On Friday, 10 July, the new mayor in the Central Karoo district municipality will be the KGP's Isak Windvogel, while the deputy mayor's seat will be filled by Margaret Jafta, also from the KGP. The position of speaker will be taken by the ANC's Mkhululi Hangana, while Johanna Botha will serve on the Mayoral Committee.

The coalition party is also set to remove the DA from the hot seat in Prince Albert municipality on Friday. Goliath Lottering, leader of the KGP and mayor of Prince Albert, confirmed that a motion of no confidence in the DA speaker and deputy mayor would be tabled. These two positions would be handed to the ANC, he added.

ANC Western Cape coordinator Ronalda Nalumango said that this victory formed part of an ANC campaign to return to power in as many municipalities as possible. The ANC intended to make a clean sweep and return to deliver in the 2021 local government elections, she said.

The KGP had gone to bed with...