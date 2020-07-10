Gambia: Childfund Signs Letters of Agreement With Local Partners

ChildFund The Gambia yesterday signed contractual agreements with three of her local partners that outlined the organisation's scope of work, programs and projects for the coming year.

The letters of agreement also involve monetary allocations meant for the implementation of their planned activities by the community-based organizations.

The local partners in the West Coast Region are Foni Ding Ding, Saama Kairoo and Ding Ding Yiriwaa federation.

Acting country director, Nfamara Dabo said signing of the letters of agreement outlined the implementation of programs worth over 100 million dalasis. "We are ready to work with both our traditional and technical partners to ensure that every child in this country realizes his/her dreams and reach his/her full potential," he said.

Mr Dabo said ChildFund has supplied 2000 bikes to needy and deserving children to enable them to get to and from school on time and to minimize child protection risks they face to and from school. "This is part of a grand plan of giving out 10,000 bikes to Gambian children."

He added that in the area of health, they have boosted the country's Ministry of Health with two 20-foot containers loaded with highly sought-after medical supplies and pharmaceuticals on two separate occasions.

"Being a child protection agency, we have partnership with our local partners and committed valuable time, energy and resources to awareness-raising efforts designed to tighten the noose on child marriage and other harmful practices that militate against the developmental wellbeing of children," Dabo said.

Rohey Bittaye-Dabo, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Welfare said as a ministry, they encourage partnerships that is not only community-driven but also complements the focus areas of the government, particularly relating to child protection, education, health care, family economic empowerment and entrepreneurship.

Madam Dabo said as a partner, it is critical for ChildFund to execute their functions collaboratively and in a coordinated manner.

Deputy Permanent Secretary at the ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Adama Jimba-Jobe thanked ChildFund for their invaluable support to his Ministry, assuring that they will continue to support and collaborate with ChildFund.

One of the local partner managers, Edi Bah, also expressed gratitude to ChildFund for supporting children in their education and those in critical conditions to pay their medical bills.

