Gambia: EU Ambassador Pays Courtesy Call On Defence Minister

10 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Press release

His Excellency Attila Lajos the European Union Ambassador to The Gambia has assured the Minister of Defence Honourable Sheikh Omar Faye of European Union support to The Gambia on the ongoing Security Sector Reform.

He made this remark during a courtesy call on Monday 29 June 2020. He described Security Sector Reform as a process and not an event. He expressed his appreciation of the progress made so far and he assured the Minister that the European Union through the Geneva Centre for Security Sector Governance (DCAF) will continue to build on the gains registered so far especially strengthening the legal framework governing the security sector and consolidating on the institutional policies and promoting civilian oversight of the security sector.

The Honourable Minister for his part thanked the European Union and other bilateral and multilateral partners for their support in the ongoing Security Sector Reform. He used the opportunity to brief the Ambassador on the progress made so far in putting up the first ever Defence Policy for the Gambia. The Defence policy when ready would provide the strategic guidelines for the defence capability of the Gambia Armed Forces.

ECREEE clocks 10 with improvements in renewable energy

ChildFund signs letters of agreement with local partners

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
In Zimbabwe, Tensions Rise Ahead of Planned Anti-Govt Protest
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.