Malawi Attorney General Silungwe Takes Non-Religious Oath of Office Without Bible

10 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

Attorney General Dr Chikosa Silungwe on Friday took the oath of office and allegiance before President Lazarus Chakwera in Lilongwe but it was non-religious.

Silungwe, who was vice-president Saulos Chilima's lead counsel in the presidential election case, didn't include the phrase "so help me God" at the end of the either oath. Nor did he place his hand on the Bible or Koran when he said them.

Wearing a face mask and raising his right hand up, Silungwe also replaced the word "swear," which could have religious overtones, with "affirm."

He has held his beliefs and the government have respected his right of choice.

Silungwe a respectable lawyer spotting his dreadlocks was appointed when President Chakwera initially named five people to Cabinet positions within days of his election.

Chakwera, 65, defeated former leader Peter Mutharika in June 23 court-sanctioned presidential election re-run.

The soft-spoken ex-preacher garnered 58.57% of the votes against Mutharika's 39%.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
In Zimbabwe, Tensions Rise Ahead of Planned Anti-Govt Protest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.