Malawi Attorney General Silungwe Takes Non-Religious Oath of Office Without Bible

Attorney General Dr Chikosa Silungwe on Friday took the oath of office and allegiance before President Lazarus Chakwera in Lilongwe but it was non-religious.

Silungwe, who was vice-president Saulos Chilima's lead counsel in the presidential election case, didn't include the phrase "so help me God" at the end of the either oath. Nor did he place his hand on the Bible or Koran when he said them.

Wearing a face mask and raising his right hand up, Silungwe also replaced the word "swear," which could have religious overtones, with "affirm."

He has held his beliefs and the government have respected his right of choice.

Silungwe a respectable lawyer spotting his dreadlocks was appointed when President Chakwera initially named five people to Cabinet positions within days of his election.

Chakwera, 65, defeated former leader Peter Mutharika in June 23 court-sanctioned presidential election re-run.

The soft-spoken ex-preacher garnered 58.57% of the votes against Mutharika's 39%.