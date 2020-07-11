Sudan: Hamduok - Endorsement and Amendments to Laws Important Step

Khartoum — Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk has described the endorsement and amendment to some laws on the way of reform of judicial system in the country.

Dr. Hamdouk tweeted on his Tweeter page, Friday, that the passing of these laws will pave the way for the realization of the Revolution motto of Freedom,(peace and justice) via laws and institutions which guarantee the role of law.

Hamdouk assured that legal reviews and amendments will continue until all distortions in the legal systems in Sudan are removed.