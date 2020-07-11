Sudan: Hamduok - Endorsement and Amendments to Laws Important Step

10 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk has described the endorsement and amendment to some laws on the way of reform of judicial system in the country.

Dr. Hamdouk tweeted on his Tweeter page, Friday, that the passing of these laws will pave the way for the realization of the Revolution motto of Freedom,(peace and justice) via laws and institutions which guarantee the role of law.

Hamdouk assured that legal reviews and amendments will continue until all distortions in the legal systems in Sudan are removed.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Tanzania to Register Fastest Economic Growth in East Africa
In Zimbabwe, Tensions Rise Ahead of Planned Anti-Govt Protest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.