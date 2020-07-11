Zimbabwe: Nakamba's Villa Keeps Sinking, Hadebe Boosts Survival Hopes

Zimbabwe International midfielder Marvelous Nakamba hopes of playing in the English Premier League next season were dealt a heavy blow as his side Aston Villa were thumped 3-0 by Manchester United at Villa Park on Thursday evening to leave their Premier League hopes hanging by a thread.

After starting the match on the substitutes' bench, Nakamba came in as a second half-substitute and anchored Villa's midfield but his efforts were in vain as the Birmingham-based side slumped to yet another defeat.

Aston Villa were blown away by rampant Manchester United as Jon Moss's harsh first-half penalty call condemned Dean Smith's men yet another defeat.

It was referee Moss who put the nail in Villa's coffin after he adjudged Ezri Konsa to have bundled over Bruno Fernandes despite the Portuguese appearing to fall over after his swivel in the box went wrong.

Fernandes, though, slotted home the penalty which was converted just a minute after Trezeguet hit the post during a three-vs-two breakaway in Villa's favour.

As the half went on, despondent Villa couldn't get to grips with United's power on the break and, just before half time, red-hot youngster Mason Greenwood spanked home a sensational second.

Smith failed to rally the troops after the break and 13 minutes after the restart Paul Pogba passed home an easy - and cool - finish down low for goal number three.

Villa had just one shot on target all night as United recorded their fourth-straight victory by a three-goal margin - a Premier League record.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As for Smith's men, they've dropped down a place to 19th after Bournemouth's point against Spurs. It's Crystal Palace up next on Sunday with Villa still four points adrift as the games tick away.

While Nakamba continues to sing the blues in his debut season in England, Zimbabwe Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe was in good form as his Turkish top flight side Yeni Malatyaspor enhanced their hopes of surviving relegation.

Hadebe's Turkish Super Lig side Yeni Malatyaspor's survival chances were handed a massive boost following their crucial 1-0 win over title-chasing Sivasspor on Wednesday.

Ghanaian forward Afriyie Acquah scored the only goal of the match in the 68th minute to hand the visitors maximum points and their first away victory since December.

The victory boosted Yeni Malatyaspor's survival chances as they moved to 13th spot in the top-flight table with 32 points from 31 outings, two points above the relegation zone.

Hadebe was in the starting eleven and played the entire game.