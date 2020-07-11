Tanzania: Zari Says She Was Once a Victim of Domestic Violence

Dar es Salaam — Two days after pictures of Bongo Flava artiste Shillole emerged, Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has revealed that she was once a victim of domestic violence.

Zari posted on her Instagram page on the tribulations she went through, being a victim of domestic violence at a time when her popularity had grown.

She says it took tremendous effort to make the decision to walk away, because of her status and societal expectations.

Luckily for her, she was able to make the decision to leave.

"I am a victim domestic violence; It took me a lot of courage to say enough was enough. Do I really have to wait to be in a coffin without saying anything?" asked Zari.

"Many times we fear especially what people will say, or that people will judge or that I was a victim of my own making or the fear of what your family might say and society in general or that I am a celebrity and it will bring bad publicity to my brand/name," she added.

"I don't have where to go, what will I eat, I can't get a job, I am taking children away from their father, my family will reject because some African women were raised to stay with their husbands no matter what happens."

Though she does not mention the man who physically abused her, Zari says that she received a lot of condemnation and insults because of her decision to leave.

"Many times I was asked why I had to leave all the wealth yet there were many women looking for the same. I was labeled a fool. Little did they know what was going on behind the closed does ," she went on.

Zari advises women in abusive relationships to leave saying there is no perfect timing.

"There is no perfect time but let me tell you it all begins with you. Because the more you keep quiet and close your eyes the more it won't end," explained Zari.

"There is no reason for you to be abused, you don't have the right to beat up a woman like a little child," she went on.

Zari has been in two public relationships: One with the father of her three boys, the late Ivan Ssemwanga, and Bongo Flava Star Diamond Platnumz, whom they share two children.

Just this week, Diamond's other ex-girlfriend Wema Sepetu revealed that the singer used to beat her up and she enjoyed it.