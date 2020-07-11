Zimbabwe: Mwonzora Rubbishes Bribery Claims

10 July 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

MDC-T Secretary-General Douglas Mwonzora has dismissed as total rubbish allegations that councillors and legislators are clandestinely paying bribes to avoid expulsion from Council and Parliament respectively.

Speaking to 263Chat, Mwonzora said allegations of bribe are part of a smear campaign against the upcoming Extra-Ordinary Congress.

"That is total rubbish. This issue about bribery is part of a smear campaign that is there because of the congress. The congress is going ahead we are still working on the issue of clearance remember it is ordered by the Supreme Court so it cannot be stopped by anything else except that court of law" said Mwonzora

He said recalls are instructed by the party's standing committee at the recommendations of provinces.

"The recalls follow recommendations from a province and they will then be processed through the Secretary for Local Government if its councillors and thereafter the secretary brings them to the standing committee. If the standing committee agrees then the committee instructs the secretary-general to write the letter. So it is a process that involves more than one person. So giving financial incentive or whatever incentive to one individual does not assist anybody," he said

Mwonzora said they had received a lot of notifications instructing them to recall party members however, he said they consider a number of factors before taking action.

"We have received a lot of notifications from the provinces. Our aim is not to just recall people we look at a number of factors one of which is the truthfulness of the allegations upon which a recommendation is there, for example, it is easy for people to make allegations against other people either as a result of hatred or just sheer opportunism so we look at all that. Recalling a person is a drastic thing to do and we cannot afford to do it via mistake." Mwonzora said

There had been reports that some MDC Alliance Councilors and Legislators are bribing Mwonzora so that they cannot be recalled the two institutions.

A total of 21 legislators have been recalled from Parliament for pledging their allegiance to MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
In Zimbabwe, Tensions Rise Ahead of Planned Anti-Govt Protest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.