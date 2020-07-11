Tanzania: UK Names New High Commissioner to Tanzania

10 July 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam — The UK has appointed Mr David Concar a new envoy to Tanzania succeeding Ms Sarah Cooke whose four years tour of duty came to an end last month.

A press statement released yesterday says Mr Concar, the director, protocol at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) will take up his appointment in August this year.

The incoming High Commissioner served in Mogadishu, Somalia between 2016 and 2019 as Her Majesty's ambassador and worked as the FCO head of international organisations department and commonwealth envoy between 2014 and 2016.

He also worked as the head of climate change and energy department at FCO between 2012 and 2014.

From 2006 to 2012, he worked as the counsellor responsible for prosperity, climate change and energy, science and innovation in Beijing, China.

The former editor of the scientific magazine joined FCO in 2004 before being posted to Beijing where he worked as the first secretary responsible for science and innovation until 2006.

Ms Cooke, a degree holder in economics and a master's degree in development studies served has as British envoy to Tanzania since September 2016.

She joined the Department for International Development (DFID) in 2005 and later served as the country representative for Bangladesh.

Ms Cooke led the DFID's policy work on economic growth and investment, anti-corruption and aid effectiveness.

Previously, she worked as the deputy head of the commission for Africa secretariat and as deputy director in the Prime Minister's strategy unit in the Cabinet Office.

