Sudan: Strikes, Marches and Sit-Ins in Sudan

10 July 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum / Kassala — Striking workers of the Khartoum state Water Corporation marched to the state secretariat and the Council of Ministers yesterday, to invigorate the second day of their strike.

The workers demand that their salaries and allowances be adjusted according to the regulations.

The strikers seek the dismissal of the general manager. A committee must be formed to investigate the practices of the management of the Water Corporation. The protestors accuse the current director of corruption. He allegedly also protects members of the security apparatus affiliated with the Omar Al Bashir regime.

The workers said the director refused to meet with the Resistance Committees, saying they are "illegal bodies".

Members of Resistance Committees of Soba El Aradi district in Khartoum reported that a brigadier general of the Sudan Armed Forces drove into the barricades of their sit-in with his vehicle on Tuesday.

Two people were injured when they attempted to stop the vehicle. The brigadier general attacked protesters with a cattle prod after he got out of his vehicle. Other protestors and soldiers accompanying the brigadier general prevented that the demonstrators assaulted him.

The police filed the complaint of the demonstrators as "a traffic accident".

The Soba Resistance Committees confirmed that their sit-in has entered its sixth day. They say the sit-in will last until the governor of Khartoum and the prime minister respond to their demands.

Kassala

The Resistance Committees of Kassala city organised a rally to the state government's secretariat yesterday. They protested against the governor's failure to respond to their demands submitted during their June 30 March of the Millions.

Participants of the rally chanted slogans calling for a speedy implementation of their demands. They warned of escalation.

They demand the dismissal of the officials affiliated with the ousted regime of Omar Al Bashir, including the Kassala Secretary-General, the directors of the Ministries of Finance, Agriculture, and Urban planning, the humanitarian aid commissioner, and the director of the Water Corporation in the state.

