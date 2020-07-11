Malawi Police Commissioner Chisale Arrested Alongside 11 Cops Over Buleya Lule's Cell Murder

Malawi Police Service has arrested 11 Commissioner of Police for Central Region Evelista Chisale and other 11 police officers over investigation into the death of Buleya Lule, a suspected abductee of a person with albinism.

Police made the arrest on Friday following their criminal investigation of all officers named in the police.

The Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) investigation detailed an account of how the deceased was taken from one police station to another by different police officers.

The report states that Lule died when Police Inspector Gama and other unnamed four mobile police officers took him back from the court to Lilongwe Police Station.

But before Gama was assigned to take him to the station, a police officer only identified as Kampira took him to court where he was seen walking with difficulties.

The report acknowledgeD earlier informal information that he was helped to board the vehicle by fellow accused persons.

It reads in part: "On arrival at the station, the victim was motionless. He was taken out of the vehicle on a stretcher and put at the custody bay. His eyes were closed throughout the time."

According to the report, that was the time when Detective Sub-Inspector Bosco Matete, Sergeant Tambala and Constable Mathambo took him to Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) where he was certified dead.

Before he was brought to court, Detective Inspector Chavinda and Inspector Chiwambo took the suspect to the Acting Commissioner of Police for Central Region Evelista Chisale and other police officers.

Others who took part in the arrest are Sub-Inspector Ikram Malata, while Detective Superintendent Chipole coordinated the interrogations at Chitsime Police Unit, but he left to attend to other issues, leaving Malata and others to finish interrogations.

Ombudsman Martha Chizuma, a commissioner of MHRC, said it is undeniable fact that the victim was tortured in police custody, as such police violated Section 19 (3) of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi which guarantees that no person shall be subjected to torture.