Malawi: Nyekhwe! DPP Councillor Jomo Re-Arrested

10 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Malawi Police Service have rearrested opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Bangwe Mthandizi Ward councillor Isaac Jomo Osman.

Osman, popularly known as Ntopwa I, was arrested on Friday and transferred to Lilongwe on accusations that he assaulted UTM Party members and former legislature Allan Ngumuya in Blantyre.

He is also being accused of assaulting a boy drapped in Malawi Congress Party (MCP) cloth ahead of the May 2019 Tripartite Elections.

The arrests comes after Blantyre Magistrate's Court last week granted bail Ntopwa 1 bail when he was charged with malicious damage and theft contrary to Section 344 (1) and 278 of the Penal Code.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Limbe Police Station spokesperson Patrick Mussa said it is alleged that on May 25 2019 Osman with other people, armed with pangas, stormed into the compound of Blantyre Bangwe legislator Orphan Shaba (Independent) where they caused chaos.

He said Osman allegedly damaged three car windscreens and stole five mobile phones amounting to K1 035 000.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Tanzania to Register Fastest Economic Growth in East Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.