Zimbabwe: ZRP Never Sanctioned Demo

10 July 2020
The Herald (Harare)

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has dismissed a fake letter that has been posted on social media platforms indicating that Chief superintendent Smart Matongo the Officer Commanding Harare Suburban District had sanctioned a purported demonstration by Zimbabwe Anti-Sanction Allied Movement set for 31 July 2020 in Harare CBD and Westgate.

ZRP national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi in a statement said it is a forged letter with a fake signature that does not belong to the senior officer.

"Chief Superintendent Matongo does not command Harare Central District and as such cannot sanction demonstrations or activities in Harare CBD.

"The date stamp on the letter does not belong to chief Superintendent Matongo's office,"

In this regard, he said the ZRP dismisses the fake letter with the contempt which it deserves.

"In fact, no notification has been made to the relevant regulatory authority by Zimbabwe Anti Sanction Allied Movement. The ZRP takes this opportunity to warn individuals and groups circulating fake or doctored messages on the social media platforms that they will be arrested. Investigations have been instituted on the source of the fake letter," Nyathi said.

