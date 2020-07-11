South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Declares Special Provincial Official Funeral for the Late Queen Noloyiso

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a Special Official Funeral Category 1 as a final farewell for the late Regent of the Royal House of the amaRharhabe, Her Majesty Queen Noloyiso Sandile.

The Queen, widow of the late King Maxhobha Sandile, passed away on the 8th of July 2020 following a short illness.

maThe President has described the late queen as a bastion of traditional values and an inspiring and principled leader of the amaRharhabe who remain engaged in legal processes to secure recognition as a kingdom.

In terms of the Presidential declaration, the National Flag will fly at half mast from Saturday, 11 July 2020 (midnight Friday 10 July) until the evening of Sunday, 12 July 2020, the day on which Her Majesty will be laid to rest.

The Special Official Funeral will take place at the Mngqesha Great Place, King William's Town.

The President wishes the Royal Household and the amaRharhabe well as they prepare to bid farewell to a formidable leader and beloved Queen.

Media enquires:

Khusela Diko

Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za