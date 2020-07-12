East Africa: Ethiopia and Egypt in Stand Off Over Nile River Project

12 July 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Egypt has rejected a request by Ethiopia to postpone a settlement on points of disagreement surrounding Ethiopia's controversial Renaissance Dam.

Ethiopia wanted the issue to be referred to a technical committee, which will be formed to oversee implementation of the terms of the agreement.

Ethiopia's request was submitted on the eighth day of the Renaissance Dam negotiations.

Egypt rejected the request, saying the points of disagreement are major technical issues.

The Egyptian Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation said that two meetings for the technical and legal teams from Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia will be held to try to solve the dispute over the dam.

Negotiations are sponsored by the African Union, representatives of the three countries and observers.

Cairo is calling for alternative ideas to deal with droughts and years of low revenue, the Egyptian ministry said.

Egypt also presented its vision regarding the annual operating rules and refilling, as part of an attempt to resolve technical disagreements between the three countries.

Sudan believes a compromise is possible on the project.

"In general, there has been progress on technical issues," the Sudanese ministry said.

"There was also an extensive discussion on future development projects on the Nile and its relationship to water use between the three countries."

The dam, which sits on the Nile's main tributary, is upstream of Egypt and has the potential to control the flow of water to the country.

When fully operational, it will be the largest hydro-electric plant in Africa, providing power to 65 million Ethiopians who currently lack a regular electricity supply.

Ethiopia says it will start filling the dam to coincide with the rainy season, a move Egypt rejects.

Two meetings for the technical and legal teams from Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia will be held to try to solve the dispute over the dam, according to the Egyptian Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation

The water ministers of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia will meet on Sunday, in accordance to the agreed negotiating schedule, to reach solutions on the issue of the Renaissance Dam.

Experts from the three countries are scheduled to meet in a bid to resolve outstanding technical and legal issues surrounding the project.

Mohamed El-Sebai, a spokesman for the Egyptian Ministry of Irrigation, said that the Egyptian delegation put forward a formula for resolving points of disagreement during the recent discussions, in parallel with technical and legal committee meetings.

Ethiopia sought to postpone any discussion until it started to fill the dam. It also set a condition that a technical committee be formed to discuss points of disagreement.

El-Sebai said that the final meetings will be on Sunday, and a final report will be submitted to the African Union.

Observers will sit with the delegations of each country and the technical committees.

He said that Ethiopia believes it is free to administer the Blue Nile and refuses to recognize any other country's rights.

"They talk about it directly and indirectly, indicating that there is a great delay in the Ethiopian side in the negotiations."

Former Egyptian foreign minister Nabil Fahmy said that there is a consensus in the Egyptian and Sudanese positions regarding some of the main elements in the Renaissance Dam issue, though there is a difference in the priorities of the two countries.

"The Renaissance Dam negotiations are at a crossroads, and some escalation has occurred. I believe that there are opportunities to reach a solution if there is political will, but there will be inevitable clashes if there is no solution," Fahmy said.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Tanzania to Register Fastest Economic Growth in East Africa
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.