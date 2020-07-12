Somalia: Cafis Campaign Founders Dismiss Its Chairman and Elect New Leader

12 July 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

An extraordinary meeting by the CAFIS campaign founders in Mogadishu this week has announced that they have removed Abdi Hassan Hashi (Wali Hashi) as the chairman of the campaign and elected a new chairperson, according to a statement from the CAFIS Campaign Office in Mogadishu.

CAFIS (in English forgiveness) is a local Somali-led campaign seeking to reconcile Somali and end clan-based feuds. The campaign was kick started in 2017 by a group of local and diaspora-based Somalis.

"CAFIS founders have sacked Wali Hashi who was the chairman of CAFIS campaign and subsequently elected Abdullahi Ali Abdi, as the new interim chairman until to the next general assembly at the beginning of next year," the statement said.

The announcement followed a series of meetings by the founders in the past week, the group said.

CAFIS Campaign further authorized the new Chairman, Abdullahi Ali Abdi, to revive the Campaign, calling on all partners in the CAFIS Campaign to work with the newly elected CAFIS Campaign leader to serve the people of Somalia.

"CAFIS is a legal entity registered with the Somali Ministry of Information, and upon this we urge all concerned groups to avoid anything that could cause confusion and tarnish the image of the campaign which is run on voluntary donations from the Somali society and interested international partners," the statement concludes.

"We praise our supporters both in the country and in the world as we pledge our commitment to continue campaigning for forgiveness among Somali people."

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

