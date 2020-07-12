Somalia: Mystery As Staff in the Attorney General's Office Killed By Justice Minister's Bodyguards in Mogadishu

An official from the office of the attorney general was shot dead by bodyguards of justice minister while driving a car in Somalia's capital Mogadishu.

Mohamed Abdulqadir Elmi was an ICT official working with the attorney generals office died on the spot after his vehicle was sprayed with bullets eyewitnesses told Radio Dalsan.

The incident occurred at the Tre-Piano area in Makka Al-Mukarama road Waberi district.

The Attorney General Suleiman Mohamed condoled the family of the deceased saying justice will be served.

The guard who shot dead the official was arrested but the motivations were not clear but police say the matter is under investigation.

