Somalia: Two Teenagers Killed in a Tuk Tuk Accident

12 July 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Two teenagers were killed when A Tuk-tuk they were traveling in collided head-on with a vehicle that came from the opposite direction in Mogadishu's Yaqshid district on Saturday evening.

"The two teens died on the spot after their Tuk-tuk collided head-on with a vehicle," said Ahmed Salat a resident who witnessed the incident during the accident.

The driver of the vehicle sustained slight injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The incident has rekindled the debate for strict regulation on the roads in Somalia where drivers and tuk-tuk operators have been accused of careless driving, over speeding and overloading.

