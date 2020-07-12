Somalia: Two Teenagers Killed in a Tuk Tuk Accident

Two teenagers were killed when A Tuk-tuk they were traveling in collided head-on with a vehicle that came from the opposite direction in Mogadishu's Yaqshid district on Saturday evening.

"The two teens died on the spot after their Tuk-tuk collided head-on with a vehicle," said Ahmed Salat a resident who witnessed the incident during the accident.

The driver of the vehicle sustained slight injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The incident has rekindled the debate for strict regulation on the roads in Somalia where drivers and tuk-tuk operators have been accused of careless driving, over speeding and overloading.