Uganda: Police Orders Fresh Investigations Into Masaka Cyclist's Death

12 July 2020
The Independent (Kampala)

Masaka, Uganda — The Director of Operations Uganda Police Edward Ochom has ordered for fresh investigations into the death of a Boda Boda Cyclist in Masaka.

Hussein Walugembe, walked into a traffic office at Masaka Central Police Station on July 2 and doused himself with petrol claiming that the traffic police officers demanded a bribe to release his motorcycle.

Ochom told journalists in Masaka that police should conduct fresh investigations to establish what prompted Walugembe to set himself ablaze.

Ochom, says that the police is also considering transferring senior police officers in the district after they were being accused by cyclists for persecuting them.

Masaka resident district commissioner Herman Ssentongo asked the public to report cases of irresponsible officers to his office for action.

John Kato vice-chairperson of Masaka city motorcyclists says that many cyclists have been arrested and tortured during enforcement of presidential directives on the fight against COVID-19.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Independent (Kampala)

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet
Tanzania to Register Fastest Economic Growth in East Africa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.