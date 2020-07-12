Mozambique: Number of COVID-19 Cases Rises to 1,135

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Saturday announced that a further 24 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 respiratory disease, bringing the total number of cases in Mozambique to 1,135.

A Saturday release from the Health Ministry announced that, since the first case of Covid-19 was diagnosed on 22 March, 39,091 people have been tested, 1,081 of them in the previous 24 hours. 831 people were tested in public facilities, and 250 in private laboratories.

Of the samples tested in the public sector, 155 were from Tete, 153 from Maputo city, 129 from Maputo province, 128 from Gaza, 116 from Sofala, 87 from Nampula, 53 from Zambezia, nine from Cabo Delgado and two from Inhambane. No similar breakdown was given for those tested in the private sector.

1,057 of the tests gave negative results, and 24 people, all of them Mozambican citizens, tested positive for Covid-19. 21 of the new cases are men or boys and three are women or girls. One is a child, under 15 years of age, three are adolescents and youths aged between 15 and 14, and the rest are adults, aged between 25 and 64.

16 of these new cases came from Boane district in Maputo province. Three were from Nampula (two from Nampula city and one from Monapo district). There were also three cases from Tete (two from Tete city and one from Mutarara district), and two from Cabo Delgado (one from the provincial capital, Pemba, and one from Mueda district).

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all the new cases have been placed under home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

The release said that, in the previous 24 hours, a further five Covid-19 patients have made a full recovery from the disease. Four of these are Mozambican and the fifth is a South African. Two of the recoveries were in Cabo Delgado, two in Maputo city, and one in Zambezia. This pushes the number of recoveries to 349.

Five patients are still hospitalized in isolation wards - two in Maputo city, one in Matola, one in Gaza, and one in Inhambane.

As of Saturday, the distribution of the 1,135 positive cases among the provinces was as follows: Nampula, 331; Cabo Delgado, 325; Maputo city, 178; Maputo province, 133; Inhambane, 36; Tete, 32; Zambezia, 29; Sofala, 28; Gaza, 19; Niassa, 16; Manica, eight,

Thus Mozambique's key Covid-19 statistics are now: 1,135 confirmed cases, of whom 349 have made a full recovery, and 775 are active cases. Eleven Covid-19 patients have died, nine from the disease itself, and two from other pathogens.