Nigeria: COVID-19 - Lagos Govt Seals 33 Hotels, Bars, Restaurants, Others

The Lagos State Safety Commission on Sunday said it sealed 33 social facilities across the state for operating against its protocols for reopening businesses.

This was contained in a statement released by Adewumi Okoh, the spokesperson of the commission.

Mrs Okoh said the facilities comprised of bars, lounges, restaurants, gyms, hotels and spas. They were sealed for engaging in activities against the established COVID-19 reopening protocols of the state, he said.

He listed some of the facilities to include West gate Arena, Ikosi Isheri; Glovic Bar & Restaurant, Toyin Street, Ikeja; Lounge 50, Masha-Surulere; Innoville Shopping plaza, Ikeja; Trendor Hotels, Fadeyi; Esado Suites, Olanrewaju street, Ikeja, and Ritalori Hotel, Taoridi street, Surulere.

The spokesperson said the facilities were sealed during an ongoing enforcement exercise supervised by Lanre Mojola, the Director-General of the Commission.

"Mr Lanre Mojola during the enforcement exercise affirmed that the state would not hesitate to deal with erring or non compliant facilities who contravene the established protocol for reopening the economy. He reiterated that the State has zero tolerance for establishments that continue to violate State regulations and laws, " the statement contained.

The commission added that hairdressing salons that have been accredited by the Lagos State Safety Commission (LSC) could now open strictly by appointment with a maximum occupancy of 40 per cent of the total floor space at any given time, while restaurants and eateries should continue to operate on a takeout basis.

Private businesses and organisations are encouraged to register with the state government for the approval of opening of business.

Mr Mojola emphasised that the commission will continue its enforcement exercise across the state, to identify businesses that have not registered and all erring facilities, especially bars, gyms, lounges, spas and other social and religious centres.

Businesses can register with the state government on www.lasgsafetyreg.com, he said.