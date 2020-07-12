Somalia: Former Puntland President Hashi Dies in Nairobi

Former Puntland regional state leader Mohamed Abdi Hashi has died in Nairobi while undergoing treatment on Saturday morning.

His death was confirmed by the leader of Puntland regional state Said Abdullahi Deni in a statement.

"May Allah have mercy on him, he was the former Puntland leader and also served as the first deputy president of Puntland he is among the founders of Puntland," read a statement from Puntland leader Said Abdullahi Deni.

Mohamed Abdi Hashi was the interim president of Puntland from 2004 to 2005.

He was also the president of the United Somali Party (USP) during the 1990s and among the founder of Puntland.