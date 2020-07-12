Malawi: Grace Life Drops Ndaituluka Single

Renowned music group Grace Life Clique has encouraged young people to believe in Jesus Christ for the salvation of their souls.

Kennie Banda of the Group, whose stage name is Kennie Massive said there was more to life than mere physical pleasures many young people nowadays are engaged, which are mostly wicked in the eyes of God and it was better for someone to desist the devil from using them for his own malicious intentions.

In a new song released by the group titled 'Ndaituluka' the group was focusing on encouraging people to refrain from all evils and begin to follow the Lord who is the author of human life.

"Ndaituluka' is a song which is showing how pleasant and precious is the life of Christ and once one is converted to Him, they will never regret and think of turning back.

I have once been in a wicked path and I understand how it feels, but the Holy Spirit rescued me.

"This is what we would like to share with people out there through this song. The bible says the devil his mission is to steal, kill and destroy therefore as young people they need to be careful and make sure that they submit their lives to God so that Satan should not devour them," Massive said.

Hogus, another member of the group whose real name is Peter Malenga, and has a verse on the track said the youth should understand that Jesus showed them love by laying down his life for them so that through His blood, they may be saved.

"In the song, I am encouraging all people who have not yet received Christ to seek Him now for the betterment of their lives because without him, our lives are useless," he said.

Hogus said the song was a true reflection of his own story of how he has lived without the guidance of the Holy Spirit.

From shame to glory, he says Christ redeemed him and he is a preacher of the Good News of Christ now.

"We want the youth to know that in Christ, anything is possible," Hogus said.

Young Bless who is one of the artists in the single said his focus was giving glory and honour to Jehovah for saving and cleansing his sins with the blood of Jesus.

"I am grateful that my life is dedicated to the Lord and I belong to Him, which makes me protected and secured from the devil's schemes," he said.

Meanwhile the single which has been produced by Draven at Extreme Mic Studio can be purchased through Mpamba 0882845335, and the buyers are receiving the song through WhatsApp after presenting a screenshot of the transaction made.